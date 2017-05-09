A judge assigned to the murder case of Anthony Sanborn Jr. will remain on the case, after the State requested she recuse herself based on comments she made at Sanborn’s bail hearing, according to the Portland Unified Criminal Court clerk’s office.

Justice Joyce Wheeler announced her decision orally during an in-chambers conference Tuesday morning, the clerk’s office said. There was no written record of the judge’s decision, or a written record of the state’s motion, which was made orally on Friday during another in-chambers conference. The state’s request was based on two statements Wheeler made when she decided to bail Sanborn from Maine State Prison on April 13, 25 years after he was convicted of the murder of Jessica L. Briggs.

New evidence in the case uncovered by Sanborn’s attorney, Amy Fairfield, suggests that Portland police coerced witnesses to provide false testimony implicating Sanborn. The officers, retired detectives James Daniels and Daniel Young, deny the allegations.

This story will be updated.

