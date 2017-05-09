AUGUSTA

Monday at 7:19 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Edison Drive.

10:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.

10:17 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Old Belgrade Road.

11:30 a.m., theft was reported on Glenridge Drive.

11:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.

12:11 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

12:23 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Center Street.

12:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

1:16 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Marketplace Drive.

2:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

4:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Cony Street.

4:50 p.m., theft was reported on New England Road.

6:02 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

6:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:48 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Eastern Avenue.

9:23 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

9:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.

10:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.

11:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Duncan Road.

Tuesday at 1:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commerce Drive.

BELGRADE

Monday at 6:20 p.m., burglary was reported on Route 27.

11:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Oakland Road.

GARDINER

Monday at 6:05 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Water Street.

HALLOWELL

Tuesday at 1:25 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Front Street.

MONMOUTH

Tuesday at 1:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

WEST GARDINER

Monday at 7:46 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Dunn Street.

WINTHROP

Monday at 2:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pinewood Drive.

3:24 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Narrows Pond Road.

4:24 p.m., fraud was reported on Stanley Road.

7:52 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

10:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on U.S. Route 202.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Monday at 12:53 p.m., Tiffany Marie Merrill, 31, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, after disorderly conduct was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

4:01 p.m., Justin C. Porter, 31, of Smithfield was arrested on a warrant, after a pedestrian check was performed on Green Street.

7:48 p.m., Michael W. Jordan, 45, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of violating probation, after disorderly conduct was reported on Maple Street.

Tuesday at 12:27 p.m., Paul A. Merrick, 54, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant, after a pedestrian check was performed on Capitol Street.

