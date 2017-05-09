FAIRFIELD — Kennebec Montessori School will hold a 40th birthday party from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the school, 38 Sheridan Drive.

The free event will feature children’s activities, guided nature walks, music and demonstrations from local artisans and farmers. Vendors will include Kennebec Cheesery, Fresh Ella ice cream, Tender Soles Farm seedlings and It’s a Good Pizza.

There also will be a bounce house, petting zoo, face painting, henna art and Maypole dancing. Music will be provided by Velocipede, featuring Julia Plumb and Baron Collins-Hill, and the Pineland Suzuki School. Cake cutting is set for 3 p.m.

For more information, call 453-6055, email [email protected] or visit www.kennebecmontessori.org.

