AUGUSTA — In a rare appearance before the Legislature, Gov. Paul LePage testified Tuesday against a bill that would strip the governor of the power to approve staff pay raises for the Attorney General’s Office.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Dawn Hill, D-York, is a response to LePage’s refusal to sign off on pay hikes approved by the Legislature for employees working for Maine Attorney General Janet Mills. The bill would eliminate the need for the governor to sign off on pay increases that are already approved in the state budget. In addition, the bill also would allow more financial independence for the Attorney General and Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap.

Maine Sen. Dawn Hill, D-York, asks Gov. Paul LePage a question during a special work session on a bill to strip the governor of the power to approve staff pay raises at the Attorney General's Office, on Tuesday in the State House in Augusta.

LePage is a Republican, while both Mills and Dunlap are Democrats.

LePage told lawmakers on the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee that he intentionally slowed down hiring in state government in order to save money and build up a fund that is critical to the state being able to negotiate employment contracts with state employees. He said it wasn’t aimed at any one agency.

“I am an equal opportunity conservative,” LePage said. “We are going into a negotiating year and there is zero money in the fund to negotiate the union contract. You cannot negotiate in good faith if you have no money (in the fund).”

He said salary increases for state corrections workers, law enforcement and workers at the state’s secure mental health hospital were approved by the Legislature over his veto, thereby depleting the fund. In fact, however, his administration advocated for the pay raises for state law enforcement, including the Maine State Police.

LePage said the Legislature’s override of his veto on the raises left him with no choice but to slow down hiring to rebuild the fund. “The only alternative you gave me was not to negotiate in good faith,” he said.

According to the bill’s summary, the law change would remove the requirement that compensation set by the attorney general for assistant attorneys general, staff attorneys, the secretary to the attorney general, district attorneys and deputy and assistant district attorneys be approved by the governor.

Hill, a member of the committee, in her written testimony on the bill, stressed that the state’s budget includes the pay increases and is a legal document the governor does not have the option to ignore.

“We pass laws expecting they will be followed by the citizens of our state,” Hill wrote. “There should be no question that the Chief Executive and the rest of state government will follow those same laws.”

The bill, supported by Mills, is the latest in a long series of disagreements between the Republican governor and the Democratic attorney general who have clashed on several fronts.

Earlier this month LePage filed a civil lawsuit in Kennebec County Superior Court charging Mills with abuse of power for refusing to provide legal representation for the state at LePage’s request in a series of federal lawsuits or other court actions, including a recent President Trump executive order that banned immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries. The order was halted by the courts and remains tied up in federal litigation.

According to the Associated Press, LePage has spent close to $400,000 of taxpayer funds on lawsuits that Mills has refused to join, including a 2014 failed appeal to the courts over the federal government’s denial of LePage’s request to remove 6,000 young adults from the state’s Medicaid program. Mills told the governor the case had “little legal merit” and wouldn’t be a good use of money.

LePage said Tuesday that Hill’s bill was retaliation against him for bringing the lawsuit against Mills. He urged the Legislature to let that case play out in the courts before acting on Hill’s legislation.

But Hill said her bill was introduced well before LePage sued Mills. She said it was accepted by the Legislature’s cloture date back in January.

Mills, in her written testimony on the bill, said her role as the state’s top law enforcement officer was being compromised by LePage and that the scope of the work facing her office depends on qualified and fairly compensated employees. Beyond that, Mills said routine financial orders requiring LePage’s signature were left unsigned and “sit idle on the Governor’s desk without being returned, or without being returned for a long time, without any explanation.”

Mills said the delays led to increased accounting errors and state positions going unfilled. “Our ability to hire a homicide prosecutor, a drug prosecutor, a welfare fraud prosecutor and an Assistant DA for domestic violence cases, all efforts to fill vacancies have been substantially delayed and impeded by the current financial order process,” she testified.

Following the hearing, Hill said LePage had not cleared up any of the questions around the delays for financial orders. She also said her testimony didn’t indicate LePage had done anything “underhanded,” but that critical jobs were going unfilled because of the delays and that LePage was thumbing his nose at the law passed by the Legislature.

Hill said it was the first time lawmakers had heard LePage’s explanation about the salary-negotiations fund being depleted.

She said having the governor sign off on salary increases or the financial orders needed to hire new staff was more of an internal bookkeeping function aimed at protecting taxpayers. “It’s not to give him another veto,” Hill said.

This story will be updated.

