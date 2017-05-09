Portland will be featured in an upcoming episode of “Delicious Destinations” on The Travel Channel.

The episode will air at 9 p.m. May 16 and showcase the city’s food scene, covering lobster rolls, oysters, Maine Italian sandwiches and other local foods. Stacy Begin, owner of Two Fat Cats bakery at 47 India St., said the Travel Channel spent one morning there last summer filming bakers making whoopie pies. Andrew Zimmern is the host of the show.

Share