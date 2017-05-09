WATERVILLE — Sloan Berthiaume scored five goals, and the Gardiner Area High School boys lacrosse team remained undefeated on the season with a 17-4 win over Winslow High School in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game at Thomas College on Tuesday.

Tristan Hebert scored four goals for Gardiner (6-0), one of three Tigers to enjoy multi-goal games. Mike Poirier added three goals and two assists, while Tanner Hebert had a goal and three assists.

Gardiner High School's Mike Poirier (3) celebrates a third-period goal with teammate Tristan Hebert against Winslow High school at Thomas College in Waterville on Tuesday. Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Kyle Johnson scored a goal to go with two assists, and Noah Keene made five saves to preserve the win.

Bryce Hillier scored three goals and added an assist for Winslow (2-5), while goalie Doug Carmichael made 19 saves.

Tyler Crayton scored the other goal for the Black Raiders, while Sam Lambrecht had a pair of assists.

CONY 15, OXFORD HILLS 1: Chad Bickford and Nate Foye each had three goals and two assists as the Rams won the KVAC A game in South Paris.

Nick Mills added three goals of his own for Cony (4-3), while Cody Lamarre and Zach Whitney each scored twice in the win.

Nate Plourde made 28 saves for Oxford Hills (0-5).

OAK HILL 10, ERSKINE 9, OT: Marcus Bailey scored four goals and had an assist to lead the Raiders to a win over Eagles in South China.

Steven Gilbert added three goals for Oak Hill (4-2).

Ethan Furlong led Erskine (2-3) with four goals.

BASEBALL

RICHMOND 13, RANGELEY 0: Zach Small threw a no-hitter to lead the Bobcats to the win in Rangeley.

Small, who improved to 3-0 on the season for Richmond (6-1), also had two hits, including a double, in the victory. Donnie Stewart and Brendan Emmons also collected doubles for the Bobcats.

Rangeley dropped to 3-2.

OXFORD HILLS 1, CONY 0: Kolbe Merfeld allowed just one run on three hits to keep the Rams in play, but it wasn’t enough, as they fell to the Vikings in South Paris.

Merfeld and Michael Wozniak had the lone hits for Cony (1-4).

Troy Johnson earned the win on the mound for Oxford Hills (4-1).

SOFTBALL

WINSLOW 8, ERSKINE 3: Natalie Greene had a pair of hits and Broghan Gagnon held Erskine to just four hits as the Black Raiders won the KVAC B contest in Winslow.

Haley Ward, Sarah Guimond and Cassandra Demers all collected doubles for unbeaten Winslow (6-0).

Erskine dropped to 2-4.

TELSTAR 6, OAK HILL 5: Kiera Young had two hits, including a double, and had two RBIs as the Raiders fell to the Rebels in Bethel.

Mahala Smith smacked a triple and had an RBI for Oak Hill (4-1). Julia Ahlberg added two hits.

Josie Forbes had two singles and two RBIs for Telstar (6-1).

OXFORD HILLS 12, CONY 4: Cari Hopkins had three hits, including a double, as the Rams fell to the Vikings in South Paris.

Carly Lettre had a single and double for Cony (2-3), while Jamie Coull and Gaby McGuire each added two singles for the Rams.

Lauren Merrill had two doubles for Oxford Hills (3-3).

