WATERVILLE — Sloan Berthiaume scored five goals, and the Gardiner Area High School boys lacrosse team remained undefeated on the season with a 17-4 win over Winslow High School in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game at Thomas College on Tuesday.

Tristan Hebert scored four goals for Gardiner (6-0), one of three Tigers to enjoy multi-goal games. Mike Poirier added three goals and two assists, while Tanner Hebert had a goal and three assists.

Winslow's Bryce Hillier (26) celebrates his third-period goal against Gardiner on Tuesday at Thomas College in Waterville.

Kyle Johnson scored a goal to go with two assists, and Noah Keene made six saves to preserve the win.

Bryce Hillier scored three goals and added an assist for Winslow (2-5), while goalie Doug Carmichael made 19 saves.

Tyler Crayton scored the other goal for the Black Raiders, while Sam Lambrecht had a pair of assists.

OAK HILL 10, ERSKINE 9, OT: Marcus Bailey scored four goals and had an assist to lead the Raiders to a win over Eagles in South China.

Steven Gilbert added three goals for Oak Hill (4-2).

Ethan Furlong led Erskine (2-3) with four goals.

MT. BLUE 12, LINCOLN ACADEMY 11: Reed Wells scored five goals and Evan Stone added four as the Cougars earned their first win in a KVAC game in Farmington.

Sam Smith added two goals and two assists for Mt. Blue (1-3), while Brody Looney had seven saves.

Nolan Michael had five goals and an assist for Lincoln Academy (1-5).

BASEBALL

WATERVILLE 6, MOUNT VIEW 2: The Purple Panthers broke open a close game with a five-run fifth inning to take the KVAC B win in Waterville.

Catcher Justin Wentworth had a pair of hits for Waterville (5-2), while Chay Phelps went the distance to earn his first win on the mound.

Liam Call had two hits for Mount View (2-4).

VALLEY 5, FOREST HILLS 1: Josh Brown went 3-for-4 with a double to help lead the Cavaliers to their first win of the season in Jackman.

Brown also held the Tigers to just three hits on the mound. Bradon Thomas also had a pair of hits, including a double, for Valley (1-3).

Carson Veilleux came on in relief in the second inning for Forest Hills (1-3) and held Valley to just two runs during his stint. He added two hits of his own.

RICHMOND 13, RANGELEY 0: Zach Small threw a no-hitter to lead the Bobcats to the win in Rangeley.

Small, who improved to 3-0 on the season for Richmond (6-1), also had two hits, including a double, in the victory. Donnie Stewart and Brendan Emmons also collected doubles for the Bobcats.

Rangeley dropped to 3-2.

SOFTBALL

WATERVILLE 17, MOUNT VIEW 4, 6 INN.: Freshman Madaya Kavis had four hits and drove in five runs to lead the Purple Panthers to the KVAC B win in Waterville.

Shelby Place had four hits, while Brooklyn LeClair added three of her own as part of a 22-hit attack for Waterville (2-5), which scored 10 runs in the fourth inning. Madison Clowes had two hits and struck out seven in the pitching circle.

McKenna Gibbs had a double as part of a two-hit day for Mount View (1-5.

WINSLOW 8, ERSKINE 3: Natalie Greene had a pair of hits and Broghan Gagnon held Erskine to just four hits as the Black Raiders won the KVAC B contest in Winslow.

Haley Ward, Sarah Guimond and Cassandra Demers all collected doubles for unbeaten Winslow (6-0).

Erskine dropped to 2-4.

