AUGUSTA — A Democrat’s bill aims to create a single-payer health care system in Maine by 2020.
Rep. Heidi Brooks of Lewiston says her bill would create a pathway to a system financing health care for most Mainers.
Last week, dozens of Mainers testified in support of the bill, which has nine Democratic co-sponsors. The bill would direct legislative committees to submit another bill later this year to get the system going.
A legislative committee will decide whether to recommend the bill during a Wednesday work session.
The National Federation of Independent Business says Vermont abandoned pursuing a universal health care system after finding the taxes and premiums could hurt its economy.
The nonprofit Consumers for Affordable Health Care says a few meetings this year wouldn’t be enough to draft comprehensive legislation.
