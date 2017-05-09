Maine Event Comedy will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, Water Street, in Gardiner. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Stand-up comedians performing will be Mark Turcotte, Kyron Hobdy, James Spizuoco and Josh Ramirez.

Tickets for the 21-plu show will cost $16 for adults, $14 for seniors.

Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office from noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday, call 582-7144 or visit www.johnsonhall.org.

Share