CASTINE — The Maine Maritime Academy Regimental Awards, recognizing students for their strength of character, seamanship,and overall leadership on campus, were presented at a banquet March 20. This year, the entire regiment was welcomed to the banquet, including nearly 600 students who enjoyed dinner sitting with their companies.

The awards and local winners: (Note: regimental fourth through first classes are abbreviated as 4/C or 3/C etc. and equate to freshman through senior academic standing; e.g. a 4/C student is a freshman, a 3/C student is a sophomore):

• Master’s Commendation: Outstanding to the Ship’s operation and deck department based on recommendations of a member of the Ship’s Marine Transportation crew to Midshipman 1/C Elliot Grindle, of Camden.

• Chief Engineer’s Citation: Recommendations issued by any member of the Ship’s engineering crew for upholding the ideals of the Ship’s engineering department. Two citations were given this year to: Midshipman 1/C Kurt Carlson, of Topsham.

• Commandant’s Citation: Recommendations issued by any member of the Academy Community for upholding the ideals of the Regiment. This year’s recipients were Midshipman 3/C Bryon Fogg, of Winslow, and Midshipman 2/C Austin Gamache, of Vassalboro.

• Commandant’s Commendation: Consistent, excellent performance within the regiment of Midshipmen, plus being active in the Academy and/or community or by being specifically recognized for an act or deed that is considered to be worthy of special recognition. This year’s recipients were Midshipman 2/C Chase Whittemore, of Skowhegan, and Midshipman 1/C Ian Lane, of West Gardiner.

• Band and Drill Participation Award: Being recognized for four-year participation in Band: Corey Eastup, of South China.

