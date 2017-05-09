A Massachusetts man was sentenced Tuesday to more than seven years in federal prison for supplying heroin to a network of dealers who transported heroin from Lawrence, Massachusetts, to buyers in Maine.

Acting U.S. Attorney Richard W. Murphy said in a statement that Victor Rosario, 32, of Lawrence was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland to 7½ years in prison. Upon his release from prison, Rosario was ordered to be placed under four years of supervised release.

Rosario pleaded guilty in January to the charge of conspiring to distribute heroin. According to court records, he regularly supplied heroin to several Maine residents between July 2015 and January 2016. Those residents transported the highly addictive drug to Maine, where they distributed it to associates and customers.

In January 2016, Maine drug agents seized more than 100 grams of heroin from one of Rosario’s customers. Federal agents later arranged for the covert purchase of heroin from Rosario in Lawrence, leading to his arrest.

