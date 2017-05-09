VIENNA — The Mill Stream Grange Plant and Bake Sale is set for 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 20, and 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, May 21, at the Grange, Route 41.

The sale includes a variety of flower and vegetable seedlings, patio tomatoes, perennials, specialty annuals and hanging baskets.

Also, homemade savories, such as lasagna, enchiladas, spaghetti and baked beans, as well as desserts, will be available for sale.

The sale will be held rain or shine.

For more information, call Libby Harville at 293-2362 or Barbara Gilman at 293-2271.

