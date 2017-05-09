IN AVON, Monday at 9:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Avon Valley Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 9 a.m., vandalism was reported on Fir Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:02 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Davis Road.
3:17 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Montcalm Street.
4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.
5:10 p.m., debris was reported on Western Avenue.
11:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Montcalm Street.
Tuesday at midnight, suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
7:03 a.m., trespassing was reported on Crosby Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 5:44 a.m., an assault was reported on Fairbanks Road.
7:33 a.m., theft was reported on Fairbanks Road.
11:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Maguire Street.
IN INDUSTRY, Monday at 1:55 p.m., a burglary was reported on Lakeside Drive.
IN MADISON, Monday at 4:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Garfield Street.
8:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Spruce Street.
IN MOSCOW, Monday at 2:10 p.m., an assault was reported on Deadwater Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 10:58 a.m., a bail violation was reported on Middle Road.
IN PHILLIP, Monday at 11:15 a.m., trespassing was reported on Rangeley Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 7:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Higgins Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 2 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 3:30 p.m., fraud was reported on Russell Road.
9:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Street.
Tuesday at 7:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on St. James Street.
8:17 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Chandler Street.
IN STARKS, Monday at 6:21 p.m., an assault was reported on Chicken Street.
IN STRONG, Monday at 11:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Farmington Road.
IN TEMPLE, Monday at 2:50 p.m., theft was reported on Hellgrens Way.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported in the parking lot at Wal-Mart in Waterville Commons.
12:03 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Pleasant Street.
12:04 p.m., theft was reported at Marden’s on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
12:09 p.m., theft was reported at Pet Quarters on Main Street.
12:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Green Road.
2:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported in the parking lot at Wal-Mart.
2:51 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.
3:13 p.m., theft was reported on Green Street.
3:49 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 95.
5:59 p.m., a report of a protection order violation led to an arrest on Gray Street.
6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.
6:23 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Boutelle Avenue.
10:28 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Carver Street.
10:58 p.m., theft was reported on Hathaway Street.
11:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Gilman Street.
Tuesday at 5:31 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Dalton Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday, Zachary Demares, 20, of Carthage, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:46 a.m., Corey Eugene Swain, 40, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, violating a condition of release and motion to revoke bail.
10:53 p.m., Keith A. Paul, 19, of Cornville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:54 p.m., Amy-Jo Beaudry, 42, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and a protection from harassment order.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:04 p.m., Aaron M. Esposito, 34, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of theft.
10:24 p.m., Kristin Lee Layton, 48, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.
