IN AVON, Monday at 9:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Avon Valley Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 9 a.m., vandalism was reported on Fir Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:02 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Davis Road.

3:17 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Montcalm Street.

4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

5:10 p.m., debris was reported on Western Avenue.

11:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Montcalm Street.

Tuesday at midnight, suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

7:03 a.m., trespassing was reported on Crosby Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 5:44 a.m., an assault was reported on Fairbanks Road.

7:33 a.m., theft was reported on Fairbanks Road.

11:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Maguire Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Monday at 1:55 p.m., a burglary was reported on Lakeside Drive.

IN MADISON, Monday at 4:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Garfield Street.

8:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Spruce Street.

IN MOSCOW, Monday at 2:10 p.m., an assault was reported on Deadwater Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 10:58 a.m., a bail violation was reported on Middle Road.

IN PHILLIP, Monday at 11:15 a.m., trespassing was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 7:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Higgins Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 2 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 3:30 p.m., fraud was reported on Russell Road.

9:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Street.

Tuesday at 7:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on St. James Street.

8:17 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Chandler Street.

IN STARKS, Monday at 6:21 p.m., an assault was reported on Chicken Street.

IN STRONG, Monday at 11:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Farmington Road.

IN TEMPLE, Monday at 2:50 p.m., theft was reported on Hellgrens Way.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported in the parking lot at Wal-Mart in Waterville Commons.

12:03 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:04 p.m., theft was reported at Marden’s on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:09 p.m., theft was reported at Pet Quarters on Main Street.

12:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Green Road.

2:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported in the parking lot at Wal-Mart.

2:51 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.

3:13 p.m., theft was reported on Green Street.

3:49 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 95.

5:59 p.m., a report of a protection order violation led to an arrest on Gray Street.

6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

6:23 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

10:28 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Carver Street.

10:58 p.m., theft was reported on Hathaway Street.

11:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Gilman Street.

Tuesday at 5:31 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Dalton Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday, Zachary Demares, 20, of Carthage, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:46 a.m., Corey Eugene Swain, 40, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, violating a condition of release and motion to revoke bail.

10:53 p.m., Keith A. Paul, 19, of Cornville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:54 p.m., Amy-Jo Beaudry, 42, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and a protection from harassment order.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:04 p.m., Aaron M. Esposito, 34, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of theft.

10:24 p.m., Kristin Lee Layton, 48, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

