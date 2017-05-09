Portersfield Cider in Pownal, an 117-acre farm that produces small-batch, artisanal ciders from heritage apples, has opened a tasting room.

Located at 255 Elmwood Road, the tasting room will be open from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 1 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Portersfield Cider serves flights of cider paired with seasonal foods from local producers, including the farm’s own fields. A full flight of four, 4-ounce pours costs $12. Cider is available by the bottle for $7.50 and $12.50. A 1-ounce pour of any cider is free.

A mezze plate is available for $6, and cheese plates and smoked fish plates cost $8.

For more information, call 233-5534.

