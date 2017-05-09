One of my favorite things about the Climate March in Augusta on April 29 was reading the signs that people carried. “We want alternative energy, not alternative facts.” “The climate is changing. Why aren’t we?”

Many were about the earth: “Love your mother” and “I’m with her!”, both with a picture of the earth. “All we are saying, is give Earth a chance,” and, “Make Earth cool again.”

There were the tried and true ones; “There is no Planet B” and “Science is not a Liberal Conspiracy.”

But my favorite was a big picture of a cute, curly haired 2-year-old girl, carried by her grandfather, saying, “I’m here today, for her tomorrow.”

This is a pivotal moment when a little effort could change Maine’s history. Please call or email your representatives in Augusta to support Seth Berry’s solar bill.

Richard Thomas

Waterville

