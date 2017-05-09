A Portland man has been indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child repeatedly over a nine-year period.

Kevin Carey, 47, was indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury on 15 counts of gross sexual assault, two counts of unlawful sexual contact, one count of visual sexual aggression against a child and one count of sexual misconduct with a child. The indictment says the assaults date back to 2007.

Carey was arrested by Portland police on March 19. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail and bail has been set at $100,060 cash.

Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin said police have identified one alleged victim in the case. He declined to discuss the relationship between the child and Carey or provide other details. Court files on the case has been impounded.

