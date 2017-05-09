A Sebago woman is accused of faking a cancer diagnosis in order to collect money from a fundraiser hosted by her employer.

WCSH-TV reports that Hillary McLellan, 25, was indicted Monday on a charge of theft by deception.

The TV station learned in February that Bridgton police were investigating after thousands of dollars were raised for an employee during an event at the Depot Street Tap House.

A post on the bar’s Facebook page from Jan. 31 said the business had been duped by an employee.



Share