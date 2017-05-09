BOSTON — The man suspected of killing two engaged doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium once held a security job there, police said.

A Boston Police Department report indicates that Bampumim Teixeira worked at the complex sometime before 2016, the Boston Globe reported. There was no evidence that he was employed there recently.

The 30-year-old Teixeira is charged with two counts of murder in the Friday deaths of Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field.

His attorney entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf during his arraignment Monday at the hospital where he is recovering from gunshot wounds suffered during a standoff with police.

Responding officers found the victims bound and dead. A black bag of jewelry was also found inside their unit.

In a statement, Field’s family called the deaths of both doctors “a tragedy beyond measure.”

“However, we want to remember Richard and Lina for who they were, not how they died,” it said. “We will remember and celebrate their passion, gentility, and extraordinary kindness forever.”

Bolanos, 38, was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and an instructor at Harvard Medical School.

Field, 49, also an anesthesiologist, worked at North Shore Pain Management.

Authorities released few details during Teixeira’s arraignment. They did not say how the couple was killed or how Teixeira managed to get through security and get up to the 11th floor of the building, where the couple lived.

Teixeira was shot in the hand, abdomen and leg during the shootout with police.

