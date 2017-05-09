Maine State Police are investigating the death of a toddler who died after taking a nap Tuesday afternoon in a Raymond residence.

Steve McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the boy had been ill, but he did not know for how long or the nature of the illness.

“He was found unconscious after being put down for a nap,” McCausland said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, which was the first police agency to respond, said the boy died at a home on Webbs Mills Road in Raymond – the same location as a state-licensed day care center.

However, a deputy told WCSH-TV that the boy’s death is not considered suspicious and had nothing to do with the Peek-A-Roo day care center.

McCausland also cautioned the public against jumping to conclusions. A state police detective was sent to the Raymond home to investigate.

“Our involvement should not be perceived as having anything to do with a criminal case,” McCausland said Tuesday night.

He said it is standard procedure for the state police to investigate the death of any child under the age of 3. An autopsy on the boy’s body will be done by the State Medical Examiner’s Office, possibly as early as Wednesday.

McCausland said he does not know if the boy lived at the residence or if he was enrolled in the daycare program.

