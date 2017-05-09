PORTLAND — The Waynflete West End 5K and Fun Run is set for Saturday, May 20, at Waynflete School, 360 Spring St. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., start is 8:30 a.m. The 1K Fun Run (for those 11 and younger) will start at 9:30 a.m.

This event is for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. Awards will be given to individual overall, individual age-group, and team winners (teams of two or three) in the 5K.

The certified 5K course begins and ends at school, and winds through the residential streets of the city’s historic West End. Funds raised support the West End Mentoring Project and Project Story Boost, a community service that unites Waynflete student mentors with students at Reiche Community School.

For information and to register, visit waynflete.org/5K.

