Police have identified the woman who was killed in a crash on Route 1A in Frankfort on Monday.

Police say 55-year-old Kathy Harriman was killed when a truck slammed into the rear of her car while she waited to make a left turn into a residential driveway. She was the only person in her car.

WCSH reports that Harriman was pronounced dead when deputies from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office at 2:17 p.m.

Police said the driver of the truck, 35-year-old Adam Jones of Brewer, was not hurt. Jones was also the only person in his vehicle.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the crash with help from the Maine State Police.

Share