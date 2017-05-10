AUGUSTA — A city woman who absconded from a residential treatment program in July 2016 — violating conditions of a specialty court program — and was located and arrested about six months later in Scottsdale, Arizona, was sentenced Monday to 41 months in prison for a variety of offenses.

Kallie M. Bryant, 25, of Augusta, had been admitted to the Co-Occurring Disorders and Veterans Court operated out of the Capital Judicial Center on April 19, 2016, after pleading guilty to a number of charges, including forging checks, felony theft, two counts of trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

KALLIE M. BRYANT

The charges refer to crimes on different dates, running from June 12, 2013 through April 14, 2016; and all the offenses took place in Augusta.

Court documents indicate that she left a residential treatment facility in July 2016 and the state sought to terminate her participation in a document filed September 2016. However, she was not back in custody in Maine until Jan. 24, 2017.

On Monday at the same courthouse, Bryant was terminated from the special court program and sentenced to 41 months in prison followed by a consecutive, suspended, five-year sentence and two years of probation. She also was ordered to pay $3,945 restitution for the forged checks.

The prosecutor was Assistant District Attorney David Spencer.

Bryant’s attorney, Thomas J. Carey, said Wednesday that he anticipated she had about 2.5 years of incarceration remaining.

Bryant received credit for time she had served previously and time she had been held since being returned to Maine earlier this year.

“I think that she is motivated to make some positive changes in her life, and she will certainly use this as a lesson to grow from,” Carey said.

On documents Bryant signed on Monday, she listed an address in Phoenix, Arizona.

