FAIRFIELD — A Clinton police car was damaged May 2 when it was hit by another car that apparently fled the scene.

Fairfield police Chief Tom Gould said the Clinton cruiser was in town on Clinton business when it was parked and the officer went into the A&G Shooting and Supply store at 141 Oakland Road. Gould said while the officer was in the store, another car seemed to have backed into the cruiser and then drove off, and the driver did not report the accident.

There were no witnesses to the accident, and police have no suspects.

Fairfield police posted on Facebook a message asking if anyone driving by at the time of the accident might have seen it. Gould said police would appreciate any help they could get from the public.

Gould said it appeared that the cruiser’s driver’s side front fender had been damaged. The damage was minor, he said, but he estimated there was probably $1,000 worth of it. The car was still operable after the accident.

Colin Ellis — 861-9253

[email protected]

Twitter: @colinoellis

