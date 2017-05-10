As for the drive to extend daylight saving time throughout the whole year, we should ask, who benefits? According to a recent issue of The Week, it’s the manufacturers of barbecue grilles, who paid members of Congress thousands of dollars to move the start of DST back to March. It’s certainly not those of us who suffer from global warming and see the summer days get longer and hotter.

As soon as the weather gets balmy, just watch the television newscasters start raving about the joys of barbecuing. I wonder if they get free grilles for that. But it’s nice to know the hours of our lives are regulated by the people who make and sell barbecue grilles.

David Mills

Waterville

