Gov. Paul LePage will not enter the 2018 race for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Angus King, his adviser said in a prepared statement Wednesday night.

LePage was long rumored to have been considering a run to challenge King, an independent, but his adviser Brent Littlefield said the governor feels he has more work to finish in Augusta. LePage’s second and final four-year term runs until January 2019.

Littlefield said in the statement: “Governor Paul LePage has helped the State of Maine achieve the largest number of private sector jobs in history, implement the largest tax cut in state history, and implement reforms which have resulted in Maine showing a significant revenue surplus earlier this year and, while these accomplishments are great, there is more to do. Therefore the Governor will remain focused on the job at hand and not enter the United States Senate race in 2018.”

King, a former two-term governor of Maine, is in his first six-year term in the Senate.

Maine’s Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said in April that she is seriously contemplating a run for governor in 2018.

This story will be updated.

