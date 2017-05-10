Otto Morales-Caballeros’ boots are still by the front door of his house in Naples. His fishing pole is still in the corner. His L.L. Bean down jacket hangs on a chair.

But Morales-Caballeros is not there.

He is currently being held at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement removal and staging facility near the airport in Alexandria, La. He is scheduled to be deported to Guatemala on Thursday after 20 years of living and working in the United States. His imminent removal is a sign of the escalation in immigration enforcement under President Trump.

“My husband, my provider, my protector, is gone,” his wife, Sandra Scribner Merlim, said tearfully Wednesday.

Morales-Caballeros 37, came to the United States alone as a teenager without legal documentation. An ICE spokesperson said a federal judge issued a removal order for him in 2010, and court documents show he was convicted in 2013 on a federal charge of felony use of fraudulent documents. He had used false identification and a fake Social Security number while seeking work.

Merlim said the couple had been assured in the past by immigration officials that he would not be deported if he stayed out of legal trouble, but her husband was detained April 12 on his way to work. His attorney, George Hepner, filed a request for prosecutorial discretion, which might have delayed or prevented deportation for Morales-Caballeros. Hepner told the Portland Press Herald on Tuesday that the request has been denied.

Merlim spoke with reporters Wednesday outside the Portland home of former state Rep. Diane Russell.

“I do have legal recourse, but it takes time and it takes money,” Merlim said. “I don’t care how long it takes. I’m never going to stop fighting.”

Morales-Caballeros’ mother and sister are in Guatemala, his wife said, but he has not set foot in his home country for more than two decades. He fled the violence there at age 16 after his brother was murdered and his niece was killed.

Since 2006, Merlim said the couple has been trying to obtain legal status for Morales-Caballeros, but many of their attempts were denied. They have been together for 11 years and married in 2015. Now their hopes rest on a Form I-130, a petition for a relative to become a lawful permanent resident of the United States. Merlim said she filed that document shortly after her husband’s arrest. If it is denied, Merlim said she would move to Guatemala, or the couple would apply for asylum in Canada.

“I love my husband,” she said. “I miss him so much that my heart breaks every time I turn a corner in our house. All I want is for him to come home.”

