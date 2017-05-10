AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 9:40 a.m., needles were recovered on Hospital Street.

10:46 a.m., needles were recovered on Cony Street.

11:11 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Medical Center Parkway.

12:48 p.m., theft was reported on Community Drive.

1:11 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

1:31 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

2:50 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

3:19 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on State Street.

3:55 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Bolton Hill Road.

4:14 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Interstate 95 and Western Avenue.

5:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.

6:11 p.m., needles were recovered on Fox Farm Road.

6:18 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

6:24 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Pinehurst Court.

9:19 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on State Street.

9:20 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Court Street.

10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

Wednesday at 12:25 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Memorial Circle.

4:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

6:02 a.m., property was recovered on Mount Vernon Avenue.

GARDINER

Tuesday at 8:06 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Northern Avenue.

6:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Tuesday at 7:21 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Blaine Road.

5:16 p.m., a 26-year-old Skowhegan man was issued a summons on charges of failing to obtain a driver’s license and attaching false plates after a traffic stop was performed on Water Street.

MOUNT VERNON

Tuesday at 9:24 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Wings Mills Road.

WINTHROP

Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., a well-being check was performed on U.S. Route 202.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 1:22 p.m., Desiree M. Voye, 36, of Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant and charges of violating conditions of release and operating a vehicle without a license, on Cony Street.

6:18 p.m., Brent L. Ayotte, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating under the influence (drugs or a combination), after a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:05 p.m., John F. Gilboy, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, after an attempt to locate was performed on Water Street.

Wednesday at 12:21 a.m., Savannah Gilbert, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, on South Chestnut Street.

WINTHROP

Tuesday at 10:15 p.m., Edward B. Marr II, 27, of Winthrop, was arrested on a warrant (failure to pay fine), after a drug overdose was reported on Luanne Lane.

Share