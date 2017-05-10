AUGUSTA – Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s administration is now seeking developers for a new secure psychiatric home in Bangor.

Months ago, LePage said his administration would move forward with building the residence without legislative approval.

The administration is looking for a firm to build an 8,300-square-foot facility by March 2019.

The secure residence would house people who’ve been through the judicial system and courts have ruled that they aren’t responsible for crimes because of mental illness.

LePage said the residence would provide urgently needed care to individuals who no longer need hospital-level treatment, while freeing up beds at Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta.

His administration originally planned to construct the building in Augusta, but switched gears after Democrats blocked approval of the building last year, seeking more information.

Share