MADISON — Ashley Emery went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple to lead the Madison Area Memorial High School softball team to a 10-5 win over Winthrop High school in a Mountain Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Emery also drove in three runs for Madison, which snapped a 5-5 game with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Annie Worthen and winning pitcher Madeline Wood each went 2 for 4.

Wood struck out eight in seven innings.

Kayleigh Oberg had a double and a home run for Winthrop. She drove in three runs. Amber Raymond had a pair of doubles as well.

MESSALONSKEE 11, EDWARD LITTLE 6: Sarah Labbe doubled and drove in five runs to lead the Eagles to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win over the previously unbeaten Eddies in Auburn.

Alyssa Smith went the distance in the pitching circle, striking out three, while adding a pair of doubles at the plate for Messalonskee (3-5).

Edward Little (6-1) scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh, but its rally came up short.

WINSLOW 31, MCI 2, 5 INN.: The Black Raiders pounded out 28 hits and scored 19 runs in the second inning and 10 more in the fifth en route to the KVAC B win in Pittsfield.

Bailey Robbins had four hits, including two doubles, and drove in eight runs for Winslow (6-0). Cassie Demers had four hits and scored four times, while Paige Trask enjoyed a four-hit afternoon with two RBIs.

Vivian Duncombe and Sidney Morton each had two hits for MCI (1-6).

OAK HILL 24, MT. ABRAM 0, 5 INN.: Abby Nadeau and Mahala Smith each went 4-for-5 to lead the Raiders (5-1) to the MVC victory in Wales.

Nadeau had four RBIs and a home run, while Smith drove in two. Smith, Julia Ahlberg and Kiera Young had triples for Oak Hill, and Hannah Nadeau had a double.

Mt. Abram fell to 0-6.

BREWER 7, SKOWHEGAN 4: The Witches scored three unearned runs in a five-run third inning en route to the KVAC A win in Skowhegan.

Crystal Dore was 3-for-4 with a double for Brewer (4-3).

Ashley Alward had two hits, including a double, for Skowhegan (5-2), while Sydney Reed also collected a double while scattering just six hits across a complete-game effort in the circle.

CARRABEC 9, DIRIGO 2: Bailey Dunphy had two hits, including a triple, to lead the Cobras to the MVC win in Dixfield.

Makenzie Baker drove in three runs for Carrabec (3-4), while Samantha LeBeau struck out 10 in the circle to earn the victory.

Dirigo fell to 2-5.

BASEBALL

ERSKINE 5, SPRUCE MTN. 0: Dylan Presby pitched six shutout innings, and added to his own cause with two hits and three RBIs as the Eagles took the win in a KVAC B game in South China.

Cody Taylor added two hits for Erskine (6-1), while Andrew Browne and Chandler Moore had doubles. The victory came on the heels of Erskine’s last win, a 13-5 decision over Winslow on Tuesday.

Spruce Mountain fell to 2-4.

OAK HILL 9, MT. ABRAM 6: Caleb Treadwell had two hits, two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases as the Raiders scored the MVC win in Wales.

Eight different players scored runs for Oak Hill (3-3), which also got two hits and two RBIs from Matt Clifford.

Hunter Bate had two hits for Mt. Abram (0-7), while Joe May had two hits and drove in a run.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CAMDEN HILLS 17, LAWRENCE 12: Audrey Heriz-Smith and Sarah Contento each scored five goals as the Windjammers won the KVAC B game in Camden.

Charlotte Leparulo and Olivia Powers each added three goals for Camden Hills (1-3), while Katie Southworth made nine saves.

Cassandra Poli’s four goals led Lawrence (1-3), which set a highwater mark for goals this season. Hallee Parlin and Lexi Lewis each added three goals for the Bulldogs, while Sierra Weston made six saves.

