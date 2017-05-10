BOOTHBAY — Catcher Akira Warren’s bases-loaded, bases-clearing double in the top of the sixth inning broke open a close game and led Hall-Dale High School to a 7-2 win over Boothbay in a Mountain Valley Conference baseball game Wednesday.

Alec Byron pitched a complete-game three-hitter for Hall-Dale (5-2). Byron struck out 10 in earning his first win of the season.

Scott Babcock doubles for Boothbay (1-4).

ERSKINE 5, SPRUCE MTN. 0: Dylan Presby pitched six shutout innings, and added to his own cause with two hits and three RBI as the Eagles took the win in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game in South China.

Cody Taylor added two hits for Erskine (6-1), while Andrew Browne and Chandler Moore had doubles. The victory came on the heels of Erskine’s last win, a 13-5 decision over Winslow on Tuesday.

Spruce Mountain fell to 2-4.

OAK HILL 9, MT. ABRAM 6: Caleb Treadwell had two hits, two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases as the Raiders scored the MVC win in Wales.

Eight different players scored runs for Oak Hill (3-3), which also got two hits and two RBIs from Matt Clifford.

Hunter Bate had two hits for Mt. Abram (0-7), while Joe May had two hits and drove in a run.

MONMOUTH 6, TELSTAR 3: Travis Hartford had two hits and two RBI to lead the Mustangs (6-2) to the MVC victory in Monmouth.

Hartford had a double among his two hits, while Hunter Richardson went the distance to earn the win on the mound for Monmouth.

Telstar fell to 2-7.

SOFTBALL

MADISON 10, WINTHROP 5: Ashley Emery went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple to lead the Bulldogs to the MVC victory in Madison.

Emery also drove in three runs for Madison, which snapped a 5-5 game with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Annie Worthen and winning pitcher Madeline Wood each went 2-for-4.

Wood struck out eight in seven innings in the circle.

Kayleigh Oberg had a double and a home run for Winthrop. She drove in three runs. Amber Raymond had a pair of doubles as well.

OAK HILL 24, MT. ABRAM 0: Abby Nadeau and Mahala Smith each went 4-for-5 to lead the Raiders (5-1) to the MVC victory in Wales.

Nadeau had four RBI and a home run, while Smith drove in two. Smith, Julia Ahlberg and Kiera Young had triples for Oak Hill, and Hannah Nadeau had a double.

Mt. Abram fell to 0-6.

MESSALONSKEE 11, EDWARD LITTLE 6: Sarah Labbe doubled and drove in five runs to lead the Eagles to the KVAC A win over the previously unbeaten Eddies in Auburn.

Alyssa Smith went the distance in the pitching circle, striking out three, while adding a pair of doubles at the plate for Messalonskee (3-5).

Edward Little (6-1) scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh, but its rally came up short.

MONMOUTH 3, TELSTAR 1: Emily Chasse’s fine outing in the circle helped the Mustangs (7-1) knock the Rebels from the top spot in the Heal points in an MVC game in Monmouth.

Chasse threw a three-hitter and struck out nine, while Abby Ferland led the offense with a double. Rhiannon Dumond drove in the winning run with an RBI single in the second inning, putting Monmouth ahead 2-0.

GIRLS LACROSSE

EDWARD LITTLE 17, CONY 8: Megan Steele scored nine goals to power the Eddies to their first KVAC win of the season.

Kaylee Jipson added five goals and two assists for Edward Little (1-4).

Lauren Coniff scored three times for Cony (2-3), while Kami Lambert added a pair of goals. Sarah Cook-Wheeler made eight saves.

