AUGUSTA – A Maine bill that seeks to cut down on marine debris that ends up in the water from activities such as commercial fishing and aquaculture is up for a key vote.

The Legislature’s marine resources committee was set to consider the bill Wednesday. The bill’s a conceptual proposal that promises to “use data from scientific publications to address debris” while also protecting industries that are important to the state.

The proposal was the subject of a March public hearing. Bill sponsor Rep. Michael Devin, a Newcastle Democrat, says marine debris takes a heavy toll on ecosystems that support wildlife, tourism and industries.

The Maine Aquaculture Association testified in favor of the bill. The group says the ocean is not “a cheap way to dispose of things.”

