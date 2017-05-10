The governor and the media are devoting much time and money to a concern for the scourge of opiate addiction. The most powerful of all opiates — and recognized as such — is the love of money. Psychologists say that you and I are hardwired to crave money. That craving is a powerful addiction.

Mephistopheles promises us Sybaris if we will allow him to satisfy our addiction. He wants to be the dealer — all he asks is that we serve him. Few can resist the voice of the serpent.

However, in common with all opiates, fiat monies over time lose their power to satisfy and the user, in desperation, overdoses. Who among us doesn’t hear the cosmic symphony rehearsing the Dies Irae. See you at the funeral.

Victor Lister

Athens

