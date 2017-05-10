IN ANSON, Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 5:27 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Eaton Corner Road.
IN CARTHAGE, Tuesday at 10:05 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 3:53 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on North Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
11:07 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.
3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Street.
6:08 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.
6:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
9:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.
9:47 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.
IN JACKMAN, Tuesday at 3:01 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 8:04 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Meadow Ridge Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
11:58 a.m., a bail violation was reported on Norton Lane.
1:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.
4:20 p.m., theft was reported on Chestnut Street.
7:52 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
8:08 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Mount Pleasant Avenue.
Wednesday at 12:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:06 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Elmwood Avenue.
6:35 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Boutelle Avenue.
6:44 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Brook Street.
6:53 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Winter Street.
7:08 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Colonial Street.
7:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Brook Street.
7:36 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Front Place.
8:05 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Francis Street.
8:12 a.m., a car burglary was reported on West Street.
8:15 a.m., a car burglary was reported on School Street.
8:40 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Dalton Street.
8:50 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Dalton Street.
10:35 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Front Place.
10:46 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Front Place.
11:06 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Front Street.
11:56 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Myrtle Street.
12:54 p.m., theft was reported at Joseph’s Market on Front Street.
1:30 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Washington Street.
7:19 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Union Place.
8:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
10:38 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ursula Street.
Wednesday at 12:05 a.m., theft was reported at Thomas College on West River Road.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 3:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2.
Wednesday at 7:14 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Weld Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday, Eugene Burnell, 35, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and a protection from abuse order.
Larry Pond, 41, of Fayette, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., Nita A. Douglas, 61, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
10:50 p.m., Steven Poirier, 49, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of misusing the 911 system.
Wednesday at 5:44 a.m., Christopher Raiche, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle after suspension and with a suspended registration, possession of a suspended license and exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:37 p.m., Kevin Lee Barr, 37, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of attaching false plates.
9:44 p.m., Richard Allan Janes, 28, of Fairfield, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.
Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form