IN ANSON, Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 5:27 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Eaton Corner Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Tuesday at 10:05 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 3:53 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

11:07 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.

3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Street.

6:08 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

6:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.

9:47 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.

IN JACKMAN, Tuesday at 3:01 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 8:04 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Meadow Ridge Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:58 a.m., a bail violation was reported on Norton Lane.

1:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

4:20 p.m., theft was reported on Chestnut Street.

7:52 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:08 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

Wednesday at 12:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:06 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Elmwood Avenue.

6:35 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

6:44 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Brook Street.

6:53 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Winter Street.

7:08 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Colonial Street.

7:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Brook Street.

7:36 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Front Place.

8:05 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Francis Street.

8:12 a.m., a car burglary was reported on West Street.

8:15 a.m., a car burglary was reported on School Street.

8:40 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Dalton Street.

8:50 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Dalton Street.

10:35 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Front Place.

10:46 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Front Place.

11:06 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Front Street.

11:56 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Myrtle Street.

12:54 p.m., theft was reported at Joseph’s Market on Front Street.

1:30 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Washington Street.

7:19 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Union Place.

8:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:38 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ursula Street.

Wednesday at 12:05 a.m., theft was reported at Thomas College on West River Road.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 3:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2.

Wednesday at 7:14 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Weld Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday, Eugene Burnell, 35, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and a protection from abuse order.

Larry Pond, 41, of Fayette, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., Nita A. Douglas, 61, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10:50 p.m., Steven Poirier, 49, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of misusing the 911 system.

Wednesday at 5:44 a.m., Christopher Raiche, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle after suspension and with a suspended registration, possession of a suspended license and exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:37 p.m., Kevin Lee Barr, 37, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of attaching false plates.

9:44 p.m., Richard Allan Janes, 28, of Fairfield, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

