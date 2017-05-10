I’m writing in support of the “death with dignity” bill. I’m all for it. I’m 94 and in good health, but I don’t look forward to spending my last days in a hospital or nursing home being waited on hand and foot with someone feeding me pills to keep me alive. Sure, I’d be alive because my heart would be beating — but that’s not living.

I didn’t ask to come into this world and I think it’s only fair that I get to choose when I leave it. This is my body. I should have a choice.

Viola Perkins

Madison

Share