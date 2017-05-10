Maine saw its first confirmed death in April from the powerful synthetic opiate carfentanil, the state Attorney General’s Office has said.

The AG’s office would not reveal the identity of the victim, the exact date or location of the death, citing state confidentiality laws.

The death occurred in April, somewhere in York County, according to the AG.

Carfentanil is about 5,000 times more powerful than heroin, and 100 times more powerful than fentanyl, another synthethic opiate.

The drug is used in veterinary medicine to tranquilize elephants. Even brief exposure to carfentanil through the skin can be dangerous.

The substance can be found in multiple forms, including powders, blotter papers, tablets and sprays.

The lethal dosage for humans is not known but the drug, which can be absorbed through the skin, inhaled or ingested, is so deadly that law enforcement agencies are encouraged to approach it like a hazardous material.

In September, the Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning to the public and law enforcement calling carfentanil “crazy dangerous” and “a serious danger to public safety.” The drug is often disguised as heroin, they said, and users may not be able to differentiate it from less potent opioids.

