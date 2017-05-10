RANGELEY — The third annual Senior Expo is set for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at The Rangeley Inn, Main Street. The event will be presented by Rangeley Health and Wellness’s local HELP (Helping Elders Live in Place) group.

Exhibitors will be on hand representing the following organizations:

• HELP — providers of the Adult Respite Care, Winter Senior Socials and Neighbors Calling Neighbors services;

• Rangeley Health and Wellness and Ascent Rangeley Lakes Rehab;

• Rangeley Family Medicine;

• Healthy Community Coalition;

• Rangeley Region Health Appointment Transportation (RRHAT Van);

• Western Maine Transportation;

• Western Maine Community Action;

• Androscoggin Home Health Agency;

• Seniors Plus;

• Rangeley Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department;

• North Star Ambulance;

• Franklin Savings Bank; and

• Skowhegan Savings Bank.

Martha Currier, complaint examiner with the Maine Attorney General’s office, will discuss “Scams to Look Out For” at 9 a.m. Her presentation is based on the 12,000 consumer complaints the AG’s Office handles each year in Maine.

Deborah Cartwright, with Seniors Plus, will review and discuss Medicare Basics at 10 a.m.

Mary Richards, with Seniors Plus, and Heather Reed, PT with Ascent Rangeley Lakes Rehab, will present information on fall prevention and balance issues at 11 a.m.

Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Jeanne Thorvaldsen, at 864-4397, ext. 4, or [email protected].

Share