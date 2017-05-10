A Portland man has been sentenced to six months in jail for failing to register as a sex offender.

Pablo Martinez, 40, will also have five years of supervised released under the sentence issued Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Portland by Judge Jon D. Levy.

Martinez was required to register for life as a result of a 1997 conviction in New York for the second-degree rape of a 13-year-old girl. He had registered in New York until 2002, but then moved and stopped registering. He lived in various places, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Missouri, before moving to Portland in August 2015, and failed to register in any of those locations.

He was was arrested in Portland in October 2015, charged with assaulting his girlfriend, and subsequently was charged in federal court for the failure to register, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Martinez pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 31.

