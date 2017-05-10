The Tony Bennett concert scheduled for Thursday at Merrill Auditorium in Portland has been postponed.

The change was posted on the website for WaterfrontConcerts.com.

The announcement says Bennett, who is 90, is suffering from a cold virus and has been advised not to travel. Tickets will be honored when the performance is rescheduled, and will be refunded if the ticket holder is unable to attend.

The singer has been performing for more than 60 years and has won 19 Grammy Awards.

