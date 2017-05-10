AUGUSTA — State Treasurer Terry Hayes has ended a standoff with Gov. Paul LePage that imperiled dozens of transportation projects.

Hayes says she will reopen the process for hiring a state bond agent – the person who brings the state bonds to market – after an initial round of bonds are sold in early June. Hayes and LePage locked horns over who had the authority to set the requirements for hiring a bond agent. The dispute held up the issuance of bonds needed to award construction contracts for transportation projects around the state, sparking alarm within Maine’s building trades.

“It is important to note that Treasury is offering this resolution to the current conflict because of the need to resume the routine construction schedule to enhance public safety and to put Mainers and Maine companies back to work,” Hayes said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

She issued the request for proposals to hire the bond agent with stipulations that the winning bidder have experience as a bond agent in other states, a condition she deemed necessary because of the complicated nature of the bond work and the possible exposure to Maine taxpayers if it’s mishandled. Bond agents are considered specialists within the legal industry.

But the governor said those stipulations unnecessarily excluded Maine law firms, and he said he heard from some Maine firms that wanted a chance to bid on the work. Portland-based Preti Flaherty was the only other law firm that bid on the RFP to act as bond counsel.

The contract was awarded to Dallas firm Locke Lord, which has functioned as the state’s bond agent since 2004.

In protest, LePage refused to give Hayes the amount of bonds to be sold in June. Without a specific amount, the bonds could not be sold and construction companies could not be awarded contracts.

Hayes said she would use Locke Lord to issue a round of bonds in June and then issue a new RFP in July for the bond agent,

“Treasury stands by the integrity of the RFP process and outcome from earlier this year, but makes this concession solely because delaying and/or canceling the transportation construction season is contrary to everyone’s best interests,” Hayes said in the release.

Matt Marks, CEO of Associated General Contractors of Maine, praised Hayes for resolving the matter quickly. He said the Department of Transportation has started to sign contracts for the winners of project bids and will restart a normal bid schedule.

His members lobbied both sides intensely in the last few days to come to a quick resolution, Marks said. Now they are breathing a sigh of relief that they can go back to business as usual.

“Our fear was, if this went into next week, you could see the work window decrease,” Marks said. “Because the deal was done in a timely fashion, it means we are not going to lose any jobs and kick them off into next year.”

It was still unclear what amount of bonds LePage will authorize to be sold in June. Voters approved $110 million in bonds last November, which can trigger federal funds of $500 million.

In a statement, the governor said he appreciates Hayes’ cooperation to preserve jobs.

“This was never a political disagreement; rather it was a procedural one,” LePage said in the statement. “Most importantly, Mainers can now get to work on improving our roads, bridges and other infrastructure that is so vital to our economy.”

Hayes, an independent, intends to run for governor in 2018.

