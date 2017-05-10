LOS ANGELES — After conquering Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may have his sights set on the White House. The actor and former pro wrestler told GQ that a presidential run is “a real possibility.”

Johnson says if he were president, leadership would be a top priority.

Johnson isn’t revealing much about his political leanings, but says he’s not in favor of President Trump’s proposed travel ban because he believes “in inclusion.”

Johnson did not endorse anyone in the presidential race last year even though he says both campaigns approached him.

