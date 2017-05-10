Police said the 16-month-old boy who died in Raymond had been sick with ear infections for several weeks and had been on medication before he was found unresponsive in a crib at the home of his foster parents Tuesday afternoon.

Since March 2, Travis Weston has been placed in the custody of Teresa and Kent Sadak, who run the Peek-a-Roo Day Care Center on Webb Mills Road, Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland said.

After an autopsy Wednesday, Weston’s cause of death is still unknown and is pending further testing, McCausland said.

McCausland said Weston had been put down for a nap in the late morning Tuesday.

He was found to be unresponsive by 2:30 p.m., and attempts by a household member to revive the boy were unsuccessful.

It is standard procedure for state police to investigate the death of any child under the age of 3, he said.

According to a state licensing database, Peek-a-Roo has been licensed every year since 1998, and has no licensing actions against the business. McCausland said the Sadaks have been fully cooperative with investigators.

A request for comment from the Sadaks was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Share