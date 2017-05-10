Two Skowhegan men were charged Wednesday morning in connection with the alleged theft of metal from a home on Beans Corner Road in Hartland.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Chad Demo, 32, and David Sincyr, 55, are accused of loading old tractor parts, automotive parts, and copper into their pickup truck, a brown 1988 GMC 2500 series truck with a Maine Antique registration. The property owner confronted the two men he suspected of stealing the metal, and once confronted, the two men fled the scene, Lancaster said in a news release.

Chad Demo

Deputy Wilfred Dodge responded to a report about the incident and met with the victim. The property owner was able to provide the deputy with a description of the two men, the pickup truck involved and a license plate number.

Dodge asked area law enforcement agencies to watch for the vehicle and the two men, Lancaster said. Cpl. David Cole notified Kennebec Metals in Skowhegan to watch for the pickup truck on the chance that the two men might try to sell the metal parts. Shortly after Cole left Kennebec Metals, he was called back to the location.

The two men had arrived at the recycler to attempt to sell the stolen metal, Lancaster said. Dodge also went there, along with the property owner. The property owner was able to identify the suspects as well as the metal parts that had been stolen.

Demo was arrested on a probation violation from a prior theft and was charged with the theft, class E, of the metal parts. He was taken to the Somerset County Jail. Sincyr was issued a summons for theft.

Both men are scheduled for an initial court appearance July 12 at Skowhegan District Court.

Share