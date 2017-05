The Waterville Elks Lodge 905 recently assisted the Mid Maine Homeless Shelter with a large donation of goods to help with the day-to-day operations of the shelter.

Also donated were start-up kits for the young adults now residing in the shelter’s new studio and one-bedroom apartments and $500 in food vouchers to assist with resident’s nutritional needs.

Waterville Elks Lodge 905 recently assisted the Mid Maine Homeless Shelter with a large donation of goods to help with the day-to-day operations of the shelter. Officers, from left, are Nick Champagne, holding Owen Champagne; Sandi Anderson, Felicia Gaulin, Dave Hammond, Board of Directors member Brian Watson, Don Young and Dave Anderson.

