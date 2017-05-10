Rebekah Paradis, of Waterville, has been selected as the recipient of the $1,000 2017 New Dimensions Federal Credit Union College Scholarship, according to a news release from the credit union.

Each year the credit union awards a scholarship to a deserving high school senior that demonstrates strong character, community involvement and academic success.

Rebekah Paradis, right, accepts her 2017 New Dimensions Federal Credit Union College Scholarship certificate from Peter Dow. Contributed photo

Paradis, who attends Temple Academy, plan to attend school in the fall to major in English/creative writing. She is in the process of deciding which college she would like to attend.

