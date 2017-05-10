Rebekah Paradis, of Waterville, has been selected as the recipient of the $1,000 2017 New Dimensions Federal Credit Union College Scholarship, according to a news release from the credit union.
Each year the credit union awards a scholarship to a deserving high school senior that demonstrates strong character, community involvement and academic success.
Paradis, who attends Temple Academy, plan to attend school in the fall to major in English/creative writing. She is in the process of deciding which college she would like to attend.
