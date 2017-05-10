The Wilton Fish & Game Association members and guests recently hosted an appreciation potluck dinner for Maine game wardens and biologists.

Honorees included Regional Wildlife Biologist Bob Cordes, Regional Fisheries Biologist Elizabeth Thorndike, Regional Wildlife Biologist Chuck Hulsey, Warden Sgt. Scott Thrasher, Warden Brock Clukey, Warden Kyle Hladik and Warden Scott Stevens.

The Wilton Fish & Game Association recently held its annual appreciation event for several Maine game wardens and biologists. In front, from left, are Regional Wildlife Biologist Bob Cordes, Regional Fisheries Biologist Elizabeth Thorndike and Regional Wildlife Biologist Chuck Hulsey. In back, from left, are Warden Sgt. Scott Thrasher, Warden Brock Clukey, Warden Kyle Hladik and Warden Scott Stevens. Contributed photo

Following the meal, the wardens and biologists talked about several upcoming legislative bills and answered questions from the audience, such as the effect of such a severe winter on the deer population and the many situations that occur from feeding deer during the winter. There was a lengthy discussion on the pros and cons of opening the deer season on Sunday.

Association meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the third Sunday of each month. New members are welcome. For a membership application, visit [email protected].

