HALLOWELL — Curator Corey Daniels judged the Harlow Gallery’s 22nd annual juried art exhibition on May 4.

A total of 34 works of art by 23 Maine artists were selected for inclusion in the the exhibition out of 461 submissions by 162 artists, according to a gallery news release. Art2017 is on view through June 24 at the gallery, at 160 Water St. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Art2017 juror Corey Daniels at his Gallery in Wells. Courtesy photo Art2016 Best In Show winner Ronald Frontin. Staff photo by Allison McKeen

The opening reception is set for 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 12, with prizes announced at 6 p.m.

Daniels is curator and owner of the Corey Daniels Gallery in Wells.

Artists accepted into Art2017 include: Susan Barnes, of Belgrade; Oliver Solmitz, of Bethel; Peter Bennett and Michele A. Caron, both of Buxton; Abe Goodale, of Camden; Diane Dahlke and C.E. Morse, both of Cumberland Center; Peter Buotte, of Fort Hood, Texas; James Chute, of Freeport; Allison McKeen, of Gardiner; Nancy Bixler, of Hallowell; Dylan Gifford, of Kents Hill; Lisa Evans, Larry Hayden, Rabee Kiwan, M.P. Landis, and David Wade, all of Portland; Daryl-Ann Dartt Hurst, of Rochester, New Hampshire; Harrison Walker, of Rockport; Tanya Fletcher, of Saco; Liza Stratton, of South Portland; Ronald Frontin, of South Thomaston; Andrew Elijah Edwards, of Topsham.

Exhibitions at the Gallery are underwritten by Patrons of the Arts sponsor Camden National Bank, and by season sponsors Capitol Dental Care, Eaton Peabody Attorneys at Law, Kennebec Savings Bank, Scrummy Afters Candy Shoppe, Summit Natural Gas of Maine, Slates Restaurant and the City of Hallowell.

For more information, call 622-3813.

