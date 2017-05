HALLOWELL — An opening reception for Art2017, the 22nd annual juried show, is set for 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Harlow Gallery, 160 Water St. Awards will be presented at 6 p.m.

The show will be on view through June 24.

This year’s juror is Corey Daniels, curator and owner of the Corey Daniels Gallery in Wells.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org, call 622-3813 or email [email protected]

