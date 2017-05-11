Slate Casting of Boston is heading to Augusta to hold auditions for a television commercial on May 21, according to a press release from the company.

The company is looking for all types of people who love to be outside, stay healthy, and have fun. People will be paid if they are chosen to appear in a commercial.

A line of hikers files up the Beehive Trail near Sand Beach at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor in this 2015 file photo. Staff file photo by Michael G. Seamans Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Slate Casting is looking for the following types:

• People who are active and love outdoor activities, such as hiking, skiing, kayaking, fishing, hunting, and all other outdoor recreational sports from leisurely to extreme

• Men and women between the ages of 30 and 70 years old who live in Maine

• No acting experience necessary

Auditions are by appointment only. Anyone interested in auditioning should e-mail a current photo and contact information to [email protected] to schedule an audition time.

Slate Casting specializes in casting for industrials, commercials, films, live events, voice overs, web videos, theater, print, real people, and any other project that requires talent.

