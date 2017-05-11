Dave Pietro will be headlining the Capstone Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Crooker Theater, 116 Maquoit Road, in Brunswick. Pietro will perform with the Brunswick student big bands. The concert also will include a professional set during which Pietro will be joined by Brad Ciechomski, John Hunter and Ryan Parker.

Pietro is an accomplished saxophonist, composer and educator. He is a member of the Grammy Award-winning Maria Schneider Orchestra and the Grammy nominated groups the Gil Evans Project and Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society. He has recorded six albums as the headliner and more than 60 as a sideman. He has a music education degree from University of North Texas and a Master of Arts degree in jazz composition from New York University where he is a professor of Jazz Studies.

He has played with many well-known musicians including David Bowie, Paul Anka, Louis Bellson, Blood, Sweat &Tears, Dave Matthews Band, Ray Charles, Rosemary Clooney, Harry Connick Jr., Michael Feinstein, Chaka Khan, Liza Minelli, Sandip Burman and John Pizzarelli.

Tickets cost $10 for adults or $5 for students. For tickets, visit www.jazzresidencyinitiative.org or stop by the box office the night of the concert.

For more information, visit www.jazzresidencyinitiative.org, or contact Christopher Burk at [email protected] or 612-991-2139.

