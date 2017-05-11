The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is asking for the public’s help with information that could aid in the recovery of sick bald eagle.

In a message posted on its Facebook page, the department said the eagle was transported to Avian Haven in Freedom for treatment after the bird fed on a dead animal in the area of 50 Moody Road in Saco earlier this week and became ill.

“It is believed the eagle was inadvertently poisoned by eating something that had recently been euthanized. It’s possible the animal was a cow, other livestock or mammal. Wildlife veterinarians have indicated that it is unlikely the eagle traveled more than one mile from where it was located,” the post said.

Anyone who lives in the Moody Road neighborhood and saw the eagle feeding on an animal is asked to contact Maine State Police at 657-3030. Game Warden Eric Blanchard is investigating the case.

